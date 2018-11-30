Manitoba RCMP dings teenage driver with $1,000+ speeding fine
The weekend is starting off on a down note for one teenage driver in the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.
RCMP say they clocked a 1999 Malibu going 174 km/h in a 100 zone Friday afternoon.
The vehicle’s 18-year-old driver now faces a fine of $1,019 and a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
