Crime
November 30, 2018 5:41 pm

Manitoba RCMP dings teenage driver with $1,000+ speeding fine

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police clocked this driver as going 74 km over the speed limit.

RCMP Manitoba / Twitter
The weekend is starting off on a down note for one teenage driver in the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

RCMP say they clocked a 1999 Malibu going 174 km/h in a 100 zone Friday afternoon.

The vehicle’s 18-year-old driver now faces a fine of $1,019 and a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

