Manitoba RCMP dings teenage driver with $1,000+ speeding fine

The weekend is starting off on a down note for one teenage driver in the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

RCMP say they clocked a 1999 Malibu going 174 km/h in a 100 zone Friday afternoon.

The vehicle’s 18-year-old driver now faces a fine of $1,019 and a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

We’re all in a hurry to start our weekend – but let’s slow down & be safe out there! This 18yo was just caught hurrying home from school in his ’99 Malibu, when our officer clocked him going 174km/h in a 100 zone. Fined $1019 + license review w MPI. #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/rLRaUNj5pu — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 30, 2018

