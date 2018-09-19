‘Late for work’: Speeding earns Manitoba woman $800 ticket
A woman who said she was running late for work is going to have to dig deep into her wallet after she was pulled over going 50 km/h over the speed limit.
RCMP tweeted that they nabbed the 26-year-old driver going 157 km/h on Highway 7. The speed limit was 100 km/h.
Police didn’t buy her excuse, and said she ended up being really late for work.
She was also handed a $796 fine.
