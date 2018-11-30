Turcot closures for the first weekend of December

The déjà vu continues on the Turcot interchange as Transports Quebec has announced a fresh set of closures to kick off the month of December.

If you plan on heading downtown this weekend via Highway 20 or the Décarie Expressway, plan your route.

Most of the Turcot interchange will be closed as of 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

“These closures are needed because they’re continuing the dismantling of the old Highway 15 north,” said Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Quebec.

All access from Highway 20 to the Turcot interchange, including to Décarie north, will be closed, as well as ramps from the Décarie south to the interchange and Highway 20 west.

Route 136 will be closed from the Ville-Marie tunnel all the way to Highway 20 west just past Angrignon.

You can still access the Décarie north if you’re coming from the Champlain Bridge.

If you want to go downtown, Girard recommends taking Highway 40. If you’re coming from the south shore, you could take the Champlain then the Bonaventure Expressway.

But ultimately, Girard says, public transit is your best bet.

Transports Quebec says people can expect major closures every weekend until next summer.

For more information on the closures, visit Quebec 511.

— With files from Phil Carpenter