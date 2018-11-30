Canada
November 30, 2018 12:14 pm
Updated: November 30, 2018 12:17 pm

Environment watchdog says Ontario climate plan imposes carbon tax

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government revealed its climate plan for the province on Thursday, which included committing to meet the Paris Agreement targets by 2030. Jamie Mauracher has more on what the plan entails.

A A

TORONTO — Ontario’s environment watchdog says the province’s plan to fight climate change will impose a carbon tax on industry despite government assurances it would not use such a measure.

Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe says the Progressive Conservative government’s plan to introduce standards on the province’s largest emitters puts a price on carbon.

READ MORE: Ford government unveils much-anticipated climate-change plan

Saxe says the plan will not tax individual Ontario residents on fuel costs — as the now-repealed cap-and-trade system used to do — and is not as effective because buildings and transportation produce higher emissions levels than industry.

She says overall, the plan is not as ambitious as the previous Liberal government’s strategy to fight climate change and lacks key details around how clean technology will lower emissions.

WATCH: Ontario reveals $400 million climate change plan

The Tories scrapped cap and trade after winning a majority government in June and have launched a court challenge against the imposition of a federal carbon tax.

Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips says the Made-in-Ontario plan he unveiled Thursday will not impose a carbon tax, instead offering incentives to the private sector to help meet the province’s goals.

LISTEN: Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner on the government’s climate plan

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carbon Tax
Climate Change
environmental commissioner
Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe
Ontario government
Ontario Progressive Conservatives
Rod Phillips

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News