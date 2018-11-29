Politics
November 29, 2018 6:41 am

Ontario’s Tory government set to release climate change plan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke during a PC convention on Friday evening where he continued his assault against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax.

A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is set to unveil its climate change plan today, months after it cancelled the province’s cap-and-trade system.

Environment Minister Rod Phillips will lay out the plan, which he says will be clear and achievable, at an event north of Toronto this afternoon.

READ MORE: Climate change means more disease, deaths for Canadians, Lancet report finds


Story continues below

Phillips has already revealed the plan won’t include putting a price on carbon, which is a federal requirement the Tories have promised to fight in court.

He said yesterday that Ontarians “cannot afford a cap-and-trade program or a carbon tax,” and promised that today’s announcement will explain the government’s goals and how people can help achieve them.

READ MORE: Ontario government to unveil climate change plan

Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives cancelled the cap-and-trade system brought in by the previous Liberal government in July.

The province made close to $3 billion from the system after it was introduced in 2015, and the Tories’ Fall Economic Statement released last week pegged the lost revenue due to the cancellation at $1.5 billion.

VIDEO: Trudeau’s carbon tax is ‘nothing more than a complete scam’: Ford

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
cap-and-trade system
Carbon Tax
Climate Change
climate change plan
Doug Ford
Fall Economic Statement
Liberal Government
Ontario climate change plan
Revenue
Rod Phillips

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News