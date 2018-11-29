Ontario’s Tory government set to release climate change plan

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is set to unveil its climate change plan today, months after it cancelled the province’s cap-and-trade system.

Environment Minister Rod Phillips will lay out the plan, which he says will be clear and achievable, at an event north of Toronto this afternoon.

Phillips has already revealed the plan won’t include putting a price on carbon, which is a federal requirement the Tories have promised to fight in court.

He said yesterday that Ontarians “cannot afford a cap-and-trade program or a carbon tax,” and promised that today’s announcement will explain the government’s goals and how people can help achieve them.

Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives cancelled the cap-and-trade system brought in by the previous Liberal government in July.

The province made close to $3 billion from the system after it was introduced in 2015, and the Tories’ Fall Economic Statement released last week pegged the lost revenue due to the cancellation at $1.5 billion.

