Barrie Colts defeat Mississauga Steelheads 4-2

The Barrie Colts defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 Thursday evening.

The Steelheads were the first to strike late in the first period, but Colt Jacob Tortora was quick to respond, scoring a power-play goal just 36 seconds into the second.

A late goal from Steelhead Michael Little and another from Tortora tied the game at 2 heading into the third.

However, in the third period the Colts were dominant.

Colt Aidan Brown scored the game-winner, and Tortora found the back of the net again, giving Barrie an insurance goal and completing a hat trick.

Steelheads goalie Jacob Ingham made 36 saves Thursday evening.

Barrie’s netminder, Kai Edmonds stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Barrie Colts will head to Owen Sound next to face the Attack on Saturday at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.