Overnight police chase ends in crash in Pincourt

An overnight police chase that began north of Saint-Jérome at around 1:30 a.m., ended with a crash in Pincourt sometime after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said officers gave chase after a speeding vehicle refused to stop.

Officers followed the white pickup truck along Highway 15, but eventually decided to back off

READ MORE: BEI investigating after police chase ends in crash on Sherbrooke Street

About an hour later, another SQ patrol car tried to pull over the same truck for another speeding infraction south of the Champlain Bridge. The SQ says the 32-year-old driver refused to pull over for a second time.

Police then laid out road spikes to stop the truck as the driver approached Exit 35 in Pincourt on Highway 20.

READ MORE: Montreal police shoot, kill man after car chase

The driver was arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

According to the SQ, he faces charges of violating parole and dangerous driving.