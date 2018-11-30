2 people charged with attempted murder after pickup truck lit on fire in Barrhead County

Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police alleged a person and their truck were doused with gasoline and the truck lit on fire in central Alberta.

The RCMP said officers were called to a truck fire at the Tiger Lily Dump in Barrhead County at 7:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The male driver of the truck was on scene and was fortunately uninjured,” police said.

They did not provide the male’s age or indicate if he was an adult.

“Investigation revealed that he was allegedly assaulted and gas was poured on both his truck and his person before the truck was lit on fire,” police said.

“Two suspects were located and arrested without incident.”

Chastity Willie Belcourt, 34, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Harley Rudolf Horn, 31, has been charged with attempted murder, arson, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or remain at the scene of a collision and uttering threats,

Both Belcourt and Horn remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Barrhead on Dec. 11.

Police said they “do not believe that this was a random event, and public safety was not at risk.”