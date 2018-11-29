WestJet raising most prices for taking furry friends on flights

If you’re a pet owner who likes to take your cat or dog when you travel, you will soon be facing higher fees when flying with WestJet.

The airline told Global News on Thursday that starting Dec. 3, fees for some pet travel will be going up — in some cases, as much as double.

For pets taken in the passenger cabin and stowed beneath the seat, there’s no change if you’re flying within Canada or between Canada and the U.S. — the fee will remain between $50 and $59.

For travel between Canada and all other destinations, though, the cost of taking your pet in the cabin with you will double to between $100 and $118.

For bigger pets placed in the plane’s baggage hold, owners can expect a price hike no matter where WestJet takes them.

For travel within Canada or between Canada and the U.S., the current fee of $75 to $88 is going up to $100 to $118.

For those wanting to take their furry companions from Canada to other destinations, the price is more than doubling, from between $75 and $88 to between $200 and $236.

WestJet said in an emailed statement the price hikes will put the airline better in line with industry standards and to “offset WestJet’s higher costs in today’s challenging and competitive markets.”

It also said the fees remain lower than Canadian competitors for animals transported in the baggage hold.

The airline also said it will continue to offer support to non-profits working to bring rescued animals to Canada.

“While we understand the disappointment of some of our guests that rescue animals will be included in these changes, we continue to support charities and not-for-profit organizations in the communities we serve through our Airport Community Giving program where WestJetters review and support donation requests based on their community’s local needs and priorities,” WestJet said.