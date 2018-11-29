FBI raids Chicago office of former Trump tax lawyer Edward Burke

Federal agents have raided a Chicago office of Alderman Edward Burke, who served as a tax lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump for over a decade, Burke confirmed Thursday.

“As you are aware, there have previously been several other investigations such as this. In every instance we have cooperated fully. And in every instance, nothing has been found. So once again we will be cooperating fully and I am completely confident that at the end of the day nothing will be found amiss in this instance either,” a statement from Burke read.

Alderman Ed Burke comments on FBI investigation

After FBI agents entered Burkes’s city hall office Thursday morning, all employees were ordered out and the windows covered with brown paper, Newsweek reports.

Source says feds showed up this am, asked everyone to leave and put brown paper on the doors.

The raid was confirmed by the FBI to the Chicago Tribune with a one-line statement: “Agents from the FBI are executing search warrants at multiple locations today.”

Around 1:30 pm, federal agents left the office with multiple boxes and what appeared to be a computer, the Tribune reports.

It was reported in June that Burke’s law office was no longer doing tax work for Trump. Papers filed to the courts and tax board regarding the split cited “irreconcilable differences” between the two camps. Burke is credited with persuading county officials to offer Trump millions in property tax cuts over the years.

Burke, 73, currently serves as the chairman of Chicago City Council Committee on Finance and is also a partner in the Klafter & Burke law firm. His wife Anne is a Justice on the Illinois Supreme Court.

The raid comes on the same day former Trump lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen admitted he lied to Congress about work he did on a potential Trump Organization real estate project in Russia during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.