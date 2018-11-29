Crime
Airgun causes hold and secure at Kingston adult high school

Kingston police arrested a 16-year-old after the adult high school was put on a hold and secure on Wednesday.

A Kingston youth was arrested on Wednesday after a hold and secure was put in place at the Katarokwi Learning Centre.

Police say the youth was seen a short distance from the adult high school when he picked up what appeared to be a handgun from under some garbage. He then hid it in his waistband and went down an alleyway with a few other youths.

The school initiated a hold and secure and police were called.

Police say the youths fled when police vehicles arrived.

Within two minutes of receiving the call, police arrested the youth with the alleged weapon on Cowdy Street.

Police say the youth was actually carrying an airgun, which can shoot plastic or metal pellets. The other male teens were also found but released.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

