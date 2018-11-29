Saint-Laurent aerospace workers frustrated with spotty 174 bus service

Like hundreds of workers in the aerospace sector, Marie-Antoinette Carbon relies on the bus as a life line to get to work in the Saint-Laurent borough.

“It sucks,” she said as she gets off the 174 bus early Thursday morning.

The 174 bus, which circulates on Côte-Vertu Boulevard, is the only bus to head to the end of the cul-du-sac road.

Commuters say frequent delays and long lines plague the line at peak hours of the day.

Carbon says she has to take the 6 a.m. bus to get to work two hours ahead of her shift, “just to make sure I get to work on time.”

Increased traffic and bad weather will often lead to interruptions in bus service according to the Société de Transport de Montréal.

“There is no particular problem with the 174 line,” Isabelle Tremblay said.

Vance De Waele uses the bus to get to his work at Lockheed Martin. He says the bus doesn’t follow the posted schedule.

“We waited 40 minutes in the cold when it was -15 with two buses not showing up,” De Waele said.

Air Canada employee Nicol Khitrine says delays lead to delays at the Côte-Vertu Metro station, which means buses are filled to capacity.

De Waele who has frequently filed complaints to the STM says the spotty service is a daily issue for him.

“If you cant provide service at that time than what is the point of having it on the schedule,” De Waele said.

Many commuters hope to see change and improvement to the bus service.

Carbon is asking for more frequent service during rush hour and on weekends.