November 29, 2018 2:06 pm
Updated: November 29, 2018 2:46 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: foggy finish to November

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: November will finish with foggy conditions, as a fog advisory was issued for portions of central and southern Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Widespread fog kicked off the day across a wide swath of southern and central Saskatchewan, from Meadow Lake down through Saskatoon, Outlook, Moose Jaw, Regina and Estevan.

Visibility is expected to improve somewhat in the afternoon, but the fog will thicken again in the evening, possibly spreading eastward as well.

A fog advisory was issued for many portions of the province on Thursday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

The fog reduced visibility in many areas on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Overnight a low of -7 is expected and could feel more like -12 with wind chill.

Friday

The fog is expected to continue for most of the day Friday as well.

The final day of November is expected to reach a daytime high of -2.

Weekend

There is a chance we could see some flurries both Saturday and Sunday.

December will start with cloudy skies, as the Saskatoon region is set to reach a high around -4.

Sunday will be similar, with an afternoon high near -4.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 29 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Aaron Fairbrass at Tobin Lake.

Thursday’s Your SK was taken by Aaron Fairbrass at Tobin Lake.

Aaron Fairbrass / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon's forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Cold Weather
Fog
Fog Advisory
November weather
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Winter

