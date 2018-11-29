Saskatoon weather outlook: foggy finish to November

November will finish with foggy conditions, as a fog advisory was issued for portions of central and southern Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Widespread fog kicked off the day across a wide swath of southern and central Saskatchewan, from Meadow Lake down through Saskatoon, Outlook, Moose Jaw, Regina and Estevan.

Visibility is expected to improve somewhat in the afternoon, but the fog will thicken again in the evening, possibly spreading eastward as well.

Overnight a low of -7 is expected and could feel more like -12 with wind chill.

Friday

The fog is expected to continue for most of the day Friday as well.

The final day of November is expected to reach a daytime high of -2.

Weekend

There is a chance we could see some flurries both Saturday and Sunday.

December will start with cloudy skies, as the Saskatoon region is set to reach a high around -4.

Sunday will be similar, with an afternoon high near -4.

The November 29 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Aaron Fairbrass at Tobin Lake.

