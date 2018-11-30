Man charged with armed robbery after couple carjacked at London gas station: police

London police say a suspect is facing an armed robbery charge after a couple was carjacked at a gas station in the city’s northeast end.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, a man and woman were at the Husky gas station at 1331 Huron St. at Highbury Avenue North.

The man entered the gas station while the woman stayed in the vehicle in the front passenger seat. Police say an unknown man opened the driver’s side door and demanded the woman get out.

Officers say the woman refused at first and that’s when the suspect pulled a knife and she was threatened.

Investigators say she got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove away. Officers were called and while they were on their way to the scene, they spotted the vehicle turning south onto Clarke Road from Huron Street. As they followed, officers say they saw the vehicle hit a light standard at Cheapside Street.

Officers say they took the suspect into custody. They’ve charged a 36-year-old London man with armed robbery in connection with the case.

No one was injured in the incident and damage to the vehicle and light standard is estimated at $5,000.