Crime
November 30, 2018 7:27 am

Man charged with armed robbery after couple carjacked at London gas station: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say a suspect stole a vehicle from a couple at the gas station at 1331 Huron Street early Thursday morning.

Google Street View
A A

London police say a suspect is facing an armed robbery charge after a couple was carjacked at a gas station in the city’s northeast end.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, a man and woman were at the Husky gas station at 1331 Huron St. at Highbury Avenue North.

The man entered the gas station while the woman stayed in the vehicle in the front passenger seat. Police say an unknown man opened the driver’s side door and demanded the woman get out.

Story continues below

RELATED: Suspect description issued after woman reports vehicle theft at knifepoint: police

Officers say the woman refused at first and that’s when the suspect pulled a knife and she was threatened.

Investigators say she got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove away. Officers were called and while they were on their way to the scene, they spotted the vehicle turning south onto Clarke Road from Huron Street. As they followed, officers say they saw the vehicle hit a light standard at Cheapside Street.

Officers say they took the suspect into custody. They’ve charged a 36-year-old London man with armed robbery in connection with the case.

No one was injured in the incident and damage to the vehicle and light standard is estimated at $5,000.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Highbury Avenue North
huron street
London Police Service
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News