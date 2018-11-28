Crime
November 28, 2018 4:42 am

London police seek 2 men wanted in alleged thefts at used car dealerships

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police are looking for two suspects wanted on theft-related charges.

via the London Police Service
A A

London police are appealing to the public in hopes of finding two men wanted on theft-related charges.

Police say the two men targeted used car dealerships to steal a vehicle and car batteries.

READ MORE: Pair wanted in connection with used car lot vehicle thefts arrested: London Police


Story continues below

On Sunday, Oct. 13, two men went to a used car dealership on Dundas Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway, posing as potential customers. They asked about a vehicle, examined it, but then said they were no longer interested and returned what was believed to be the key fob for the vehicle but what was actually another fob.

The vehicle was later reported stolen from the lot.

Just over one month later, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, police say two men went to a used car dealership near Wharncliffe Road South and Wonderland Road South. The men expressed interest in two vehicles and after looking at them, police said they returned a faulty key fob.

According to police, the men stole car batteries from a storage area before taking off in a light blue two-door Ford Mustang.

London police believe the suspects may be operating a blue two-door Ford Mustang.

via the London Police Service

Police were able to get surveillance footage from both incidents and have issued a warrant for the two men.

John Jay Anderson, 25, faces two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of driving while disqualified, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Sanchez Archibald Harding, 26, faces three counts of theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after grocery store theft upgraded to robbery investigation

Police believe the men are in the London area and say they may be operating the vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car theft London
Crime
dealership car theft
driving while disqualified
London crime
London Police
Theft
theft suspects London
Used car dealership
used car dealership theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News