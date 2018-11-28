London police seek 2 men wanted in alleged thefts at used car dealerships

London police are appealing to the public in hopes of finding two men wanted on theft-related charges.

Police say the two men targeted used car dealerships to steal a vehicle and car batteries.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, two men went to a used car dealership on Dundas Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway, posing as potential customers. They asked about a vehicle, examined it, but then said they were no longer interested and returned what was believed to be the key fob for the vehicle but what was actually another fob.

The vehicle was later reported stolen from the lot.

Just over one month later, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, police say two men went to a used car dealership near Wharncliffe Road South and Wonderland Road South. The men expressed interest in two vehicles and after looking at them, police said they returned a faulty key fob.

According to police, the men stole car batteries from a storage area before taking off in a light blue two-door Ford Mustang.

Police were able to get surveillance footage from both incidents and have issued a warrant for the two men.

John Jay Anderson, 25, faces two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of driving while disqualified, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Sanchez Archibald Harding, 26, faces three counts of theft under $5,000.

Police believe the men are in the London area and say they may be operating the vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).