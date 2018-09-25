Suspect description issued after woman reports vehicle theft at knifepoint: police
London police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
According to police, a woman called 911 at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday, after a man pulled a knife and stole her vehicle.
Officers responded to the area of Baseline Road and Cathcart Street and the car was found abandoned on Belgrave Avenue. The suspect was not located.
He’s described as a white man in his 20s with a thin build, with light brown hair and multiple tattoos. It’s believed he was wearing a dark sweater or hoodie.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
