Sylvester Stallone hints ‘Creed II’ will be his last Rocky film

Sylvester Stallone may be ready to hang up his gloves.

The 72-year-old actor recently posted a video on the set of Creed II on his Instagram page, calling the film his “last rodeo.”

“I thought ‘Rocky’ was over in 2006 and I was very happy with that,” he said in the video. “Then all of a sudden this young man [actor Michael B Jordan] presented himself and the whole story changed. It went on to a new generation. New problems. New adventures. And I couldn’t be happier.”

The actor, known for his now iconic role of boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky series, added his story has already been told.

“There’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation,” he continued, looking at Jordan. “Now you, have to carry the mantle.”

Stallone said it was an “ultimate privilege” to play this role over all these years.

“Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end,” he wrote on his caption. “I love you Kind and generous people, and the most wonderful thing of all, is that ‘Rocky’ will never die because he lives on in you.”

Creed II, starring Jordan, Dolph Lundgren, Tessa Thompson and Stallone, is the sequel that follows the story of Adonis Johnson (Jordan), accepting a challenge to fight the man who killed his father in the ring 30 years ago. Stallone plays Jordan’s trainer as Rocky.

Stallone had a total of eight movies in the Rocky franchise.

On Thursday, the actor responded to comments from his fans that he may retire his character for good. “Due to the overwhelming and loving response to this wonderful character I just want to say one last final farewell… Thank you again the bottom of our hearts,” he wrote on social media.

Critics believe with Creed II’s success at the box office could mean more franchise movies down the road, the Atlantic reported. “Creed II is an extremely watchable film; it’ll also make a ton of money as the winter-movie season wears on and eventually spawn another sequel.”

Creed II is currently playing at theatres across Canada.

