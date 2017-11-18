Sylvester Stallone denies sexually assaulting 16-year-old in 1986: ‘It never happened’

Sylvester Stallone is vehemently denying an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1986, when he was 40 years old.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published a report that Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager while he was shooting his film “Over the Top” in Las Vegas, citing the police report. According to the report, the alleged victim said she had been “intimidated” into having sex with both Stallone and his bodyguard at the time, Michael De Luca.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” Michelle Bega, spokeswoman for 71-year-old Stallone said in a statement to ET, adding that Stallone says “It never happened.” “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

According to the police report published by The Daily Mail, the alleged victim said she met Stallone at the arcade at the Las Vegas Hilton through actor David Mendenhall, who played Stallone’s son in “Over the Top”. After asking for Stallone’s autograph on another occasion, she alleged the actor then asked her her age, and that she told him she was 16 years old. She alleged she met De Luca the next day, and that he gave her the keys to a room on the 27th floor of the hotel, and told her to go up “as soon as possible.”

The teen alleged that she had sex with Stallone, and that she was then forced to perform oral sex on De Luca, and then Stallone.

According to the report, the minor alleged that Stallone said she couldn’t tell anybody about the incident, or he would “beat her head in.”

“She indicated that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that Mike, the bodyguard became involved in the sexual incident, she didn’t know what she wanted to do,” the police report states. “She became very uncomfortable with the situation. She states she did not want to have any type of sexual contact with the bodyguard, but felt she had no choice in the matter. She states there was no actual physical force, but she did feel intimidated.”

According to the police report, the teen didn’t want to pursue charges against Stallone and De Luca, though she told police she was “scared” and “humiliated.” The Daily Mail reports that she later signed a no prosecution form and the matter was dropped.