Mel Gibson weighs in on Hollywood sexual harassment scandals

Appearing in a pre-recorded interview for Ireland’s The Late Late Show, actor Mel Gibson addressed the growing number of sexual harassment accusations in Hollywood.

An admitted domestic abuser, Gibson said he’s happy the alleged victims of sexual abuse and assault in the acting industry have broken their silence. He then said, “I think it is unfortunate that they have to relive the whole thing in order to heal themselves.”

“The rest of us are subjected to the problem, I think we really need to look at it,” he continued. “But it is not just Hollywood, you don’t have to be in Hollywood to experience that kind of harassment.”

“Your heart goes out to the victims.”

Over the last decade Gibson, 61, has faced multiple scandals, the most infamous occurring in 2006 when he delivered an anti-Semitic rant to a police officer.

Four years later, he came under scrutiny again when a violent and racist voicemail to his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva was leaked. He later reached a plea agreement with Los Angeles prosecutors and pleaded no contest to the accusations of battery by Grigorieva. (She alleged that Gibson punched her in the head and face more than once; Gibson admitted that he slapped her, but said it was only done to restrain her because she was holding their baby.)

To some, Gibson is still a pariah in Hollywood based on his past behaviour, while others are contemplating forgiveness.

Gibson, along with the rest of his castmates, was on The Late Late Show to promote his comedy movie, Daddy’s Home 2.

