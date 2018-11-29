Vancouver Transit Police asking for help in finding man accused of assault

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are on the hunt for a suspect who in connection with the assault of two teenage boys on a SkyTrain last month.

Police say the assault happened on the Millennium Line between Moody Centre and Coquitlam Central Stations just after noon on Oct. 4.

Police say a man attacked the two boys, aged 14 and 16, for staring at him.

One of the boys suffered a black eye.

Anyone who sees or knows the suspect is asked to contact Transit Police by calling 604.515.8300 or texting 87.77.77 and referencing file #2018-18399