Winnipeg Jets call up Cam Schilling

The Winnipeg Jets made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday.

The Jets recalled defenceman Cam Schilling from the Manitoba Moose, and to make room on the roster, the Jets placed Andrew Copp on injured reserve while he recovers from a concussion.

Schilling, 30, has six assists in 15 AHL games this season to lead all Moose defencemen in scoring. He has six games of NHL experience with the Washington Capitals over three seasons from 2012-2015.

Schilling is in his second year in the organization after registering six goals and 26 assists in 71 games for the Moose last season.

The recall leaves the Moose a little shorthanded on the blueline. Sami Niku is already up with the Jets, while both Tucker Poolman and Luke Green are dealing with injuries. The Moose just called up defencemen Justin Woods and Jacob Cederholm from the ECHL on Tuesday.

Both Dustin Byfuglien and Joe Morrow missed practice on Wednesday.