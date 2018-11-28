Canada
November 28, 2018 5:12 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 6:30 pm

City of Saskatoon’s director of environmental services fired

The City of Saskatoon's director of environmental services, Brenda Wallace, was recently let go.

A long-time City of Saskatoon employee, Brenda Wallace, has been fired.

The city’s director of environmental and corporate initiatives was recently let go.

She had been in her current municipal position for the past five years. However, she started working as manager of environmental services in October 2010.

Wallace was instrumental in creating Saskatoon’s new curbside recycling plan.

The city would not release details on her departure, saying it does not discuss “employee-employer matters” in public.

