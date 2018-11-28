Crime
November 28, 2018 4:47 pm

Drunk driver fled after causing 4-vehicle collision: Kingston police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police say a man caused a "chain reaction" collision while he was driving drunk down Princess Street.

Global Kingston
A A

A Kingston man has been charged for allegedly causing a four-vehicle collision, and then fleeing the scene while drunk.

READ MORE: Man charged with drunk driving during Santa Claus parade in Sydenham: OPP

On Monday before 1 p.m., a 19-year-old man was travelling down Princess Street and allegedly struck another car near Centennial Street.

Police say the 19-year-old then drove into the right turning lane and over the curb, spinning up dirt. Police said he then struck a light standard before backing up onto the roadway, allegedly hitting another vehicle and causing a chain reaction, where four vehicles collided.

WATCH: Kingston police force ready to enforce drug-impaired driving

Police found the suspect at a midtown address as he was pulling into a garage. He was arrested and police say his blood-alcohol level was over two times the legal limit.

The 19-year-old was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol, dangerous driving, failure to remain, failure to provide a driver’s licence, failure to provide registration and failure to provide an insurance card.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he will be facing a one-year suspension if convicted.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash Kingston
Crime
Drunk Driving
drunk man
Impaired Driving
Kingston car crash
Kingston drunk
Kingston drunk man
Princess Street Kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News