Drunk driver fled after causing 4-vehicle collision: Kingston police
A Kingston man has been charged for allegedly causing a four-vehicle collision, and then fleeing the scene while drunk.
On Monday before 1 p.m., a 19-year-old man was travelling down Princess Street and allegedly struck another car near Centennial Street.
Police say the 19-year-old then drove into the right turning lane and over the curb, spinning up dirt. Police said he then struck a light standard before backing up onto the roadway, allegedly hitting another vehicle and causing a chain reaction, where four vehicles collided.
Police found the suspect at a midtown address as he was pulling into a garage. He was arrested and police say his blood-alcohol level was over two times the legal limit.
The 19-year-old was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol, dangerous driving, failure to remain, failure to provide a driver’s licence, failure to provide registration and failure to provide an insurance card.
His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he will be facing a one-year suspension if convicted.
