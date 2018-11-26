Crime
November 26, 2018 2:12 pm
Updated: November 26, 2018 2:27 pm

Man charged with drunk driving during Santa Claus parade in Syndenham: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

A Sydenham man was charged with impaired driving. Police say he was allegedly driving drunk during Sydenham's Santa Claus parade,

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A Syndenham man was pulled out of the village’s Santa Claus parade for allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol.

The parade began at 9 a.m. and was meant to finish by 11 a.m. on Nov. 24. According to police, someone at the event spoke with the driver before the parade and became concerned when they smelled alcohol. The person then told police at 10:21 a.m. that the driver may be drunk.

Just after 10:30 a.m. police pulled over the driver of an older model Jeep at the intersection of George and Wheatly Street. Police say John Peter Trousdale, 37, was arrested during the parade.

Trousdale was charged with having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood while operating a motor vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on Dec. 13.

