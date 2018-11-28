Canada
Hamilton police cleared after SIU investigation into local man’s death

By Reporter  Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Hamilton police of any wrongdoing in the death of a local man.

Hamilton police have been cleared by the Special Investigations Unit of any wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man earlier this year.

On the morning of April 2, a number of Hamilton police officers were called to a home for reports of a disturbance and found a 45-year-old man almost entirely naked on the roof.

The SIU report says the man’s wife indicated that she thought her husband may be suffering from a cocaine-induced psychosis.

With officers present, the man tried to climb onto an adjacent roof but fell to the ground and later died in hospital from a brain bleed.

The acting director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against Hamilton police in relation to the man’s death.

To read the full report, click here.

