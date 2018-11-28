Guelph hosting open house on Baker District redevelopment plans

Two open houses are being held on Thursday to provide residents with an overview of the Baker District redevelopment project in Guelph.

Staff from the city, along with representatives from Windmill Development Group and Invizij Architects Inc. will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

The open houses will run between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Co-operators Hall at River Run Centre.

Officials said the the content for both sessions will be the same and a short presentation will be made at the start of each session.

“This is your opportunity to learn about the Baker District redevelopment journey — how we got here and where we’re going — and how you can get involved, stay informed and have your say as this exciting multi-year project progresses,” said Martin Jewitt, the city’s portfolio development program manager.

The city said all materials presented at the open house will posted online by Dec. 3.

Windmill, an Ottawa-based company, was chosen in July out of four contenders as the city’s partner on the redevelopment.

Invizij, which is based in Hamilton, has been brought on as a consultant.

A new main branch of the Guelph Public Library will anchor the project and also feature retail, residential and commercial spaces.