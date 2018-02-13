Guelph city council to vote on plans for new library

Guelph city council will hear deliberations and vote on the business plan for a new main branch of the Guelph Public Library Tuesday night.

The current facility sitting at the corner of Paisley and Norfolk streets in the city’s downtown core is about 50 years old.

The CEO of the Guelph Public Library, Steven Kraft, says there are many reasons why it’s time to build a new library with accessibility issues being one of them.

“Many people don’t use the library because it’s hard to find parking, it’s hard to get in and out of the library, they can’t move conveniently between the floors, the elevator is old, washrooms are not in good shape,” he said in an interview Tuesday morning.

Kraft also mentioned that the library is simply too small and the business plan the library board is presenting to councillors calls for an 88,000-square-foot structure as part of the Baker Street parking lot development at a cost of about $50 million.

“As a mixed-use concept, the way the city has a vision for that development we’ll get a lot of cross-use in terms of various businesses, residents that are there and recreational use too,” Kraft said.

Plans for a new library have been in the works for years, but even with this plan, Kraft admits he’s heard concerns about the price tag.

“I completely understand that because this is an expensive project, but there’s no getting around that,” he said.

“The city needs a new main library and right now we’re in a deficit situation in terms of collection, in terms of materials and in terms of space.”

Signing off on the actual construction of the library isn’t expected until at least 2019, but on Tuesday, council is expected to vote on the size of the library and whether to approve $1.9 million to allow for preliminary design concepts.

Council is expected to ask city staff to look at various ownership options, including full ownership, lease to own and long-term lease.