Sly Castaldi to be named official Liberal candidate for Guelph provincial riding

The Ontario Liberals have made a decision on the Guelph riding and are set to officially nominate Sly Castaldi on February 12 as their candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

Castaldi, who is expected to take over the role from MPP Liz Sandals, is well known throughout the community. She has been the executive director of Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis over the past 14 years and has been passionately fighting gender violence by chairing the board of directors for the Legal Clinic of Guelph and Wellington County and co-chairing the Premier’s Round-table on Violence Against Women.

“I’ve spent most of my life here in Guelph, working hard to make our community safer and more inclusive. I’m excited to take that work to the next level,” Castaldi said.

Raised and educated in Guelph, Castaldi is a proud member of the community and was named Guelph’s Woman of Distinction in Public Service in 2010. She also received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2012 for her hard fought efforts.

“I’m honoured to represent the Ontario Liberal Party in the dynamic riding of Guelph,” Castaldi said in a press release sent out Friday by the Guelph Provincial Liberals. “I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for equality and fairness, and Kathleen Wynne’s dedication to the same values inspires me.”

Premier Wynne also provided a quote in the release, congratulating Castaldi for her nomination saying she is “an exceptional candidate, and we’re lucky to have her join the team.”

The Guelph riding has been dominated by Liberal representation – specifically Liz Sandals- since 2003 when Sandals took over the spot from Progressive Conservative Brenda Elliott.

Sandals announced her retirement from the political world in October of last year, sending the Liberals to seek a new candidate.

The provincial election is set to take place on June 7, 2018.