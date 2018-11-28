Icy conditions wreak havoc on southern Saskatchewan roads

Residents in southern Saskatchewan woke up to icy conditions Wednesday morning that caused major problems on the roads.

Regina police report that there were 29 collisions in total between 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Five of those collisions caused minor injuries.

In Regina, a semi truck heading south on Ring Road near the Victoria Avenue off-ramp was completely turned around, forcing police to shut down the southbound lanes between Victoria and Arcola avenues.

The rollover left a lineup of semi trucks at a standstill along Victoria Avenue.

About 20 semis are trying to make their way back on to the highway after an accident closed ring road for part of the morning. Very slow going- one appears to be stuck at the front of the line pic.twitter.com/RClYgEe4wG — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) November 28, 2018

That section of Ring Road is now reopened. Arcola Avenue was also backed up this morning due to a vehicle colliding with a lamppost.

Black ice on Arcola Avenue caused problems for drivers Wednesday morning as the driver of this van slid off the road and hit a lamp post. #YQR pic.twitter.com/6GIordDHQz — Jonathan Guignard (@JGuignardGlobal) November 28, 2018

8 Property Collisons and 3 injury collisions reported since midnight. This was my first of the day. Happened in the 7100 block of Dewdney Ave. Poor car was like a curling rock @reginapolice #yqrtraffic pic.twitter.com/2aKMHdFzMu — Cst. Curtis Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) November 28, 2018

For those travelling east toward the Queen City traffic was backed up for most of Wednesday morning as White Butte RCMP closed a section of Highway 1 near Belle Plaine due to a semi truck rollover.

There was also a report of a semi truck rollover in the centre median near Pense around the same time.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has confirmed that the section of highway has been reopened but is advising people to stay off the roads between Belle Plaine and Regina.

