Man sentenced in assault of man with autism at Mississauga bus terminal

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a violent attack of a man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga was sentenced on Wednesday.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C., was the second of three suspects arrested by police in the attack that was caught on video on March 13.

“Sorry for my actions that day,” Dhami said while facing the victim’s mother. “I know it probably won’t be accepted but it’s just something I would like to say.”

Authorities said the bus terminal attack happened at around 10:45 p.m. A 29-year-old man with autism was putting on inline skates when police said three men came and began to attack him.

The trio can be seen in surveillance video kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

VIDEO: Police release footage of attack on man with Autism at bus terminal in Mississauga

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Dhami following the assault.

The judge said the victim suffered wounds that left him needing staples to his face and ongoing medical attention.

“His physical scars may have healed but emotional ones linger,” the judge said, adding the victim, who cannot be named, suffers from stress when he leaves his home.

Dhami, who has served 247 days in jail already (the equivalent to 372 days) will be released on Wednesday.

The conditions of his release include serving two years probation and no contact with the victim or his family and either of the co-accused in the incident. He must not be within 100 metres of Square One Mall or its bus terminal and must complete anger management training.

Parmvir Singh Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal, both 21, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident. Chahil’s mother, Hardip Padda, 44, and his brother Harmanvir Chahil, 18, were both charged with accessory after the fact.