Police make arrests in ‘vicious’ beating of autistic man in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a violent attack on an autistic man at a bus terminal in Mississauga, just west of Toronto.

Police said 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil was arrested in Windsor and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Hardip Padda, 44, and Harmanvir Chahil, 18, of Windsor were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities said the incident, which they described in a statement as “vicious” and “violent,” happened at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.

A 29-year-old man with autism was putting on roller blades when police said three men came and began to attack him.

The trio can be seen in surveillance video kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

A Canada-wide warrant remains for 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C.

Dhami’s lawyer said earlier this week that his client is not guilty and plans to turn himself in to police.

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

Anyone who may have information concerning the case is urged to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.