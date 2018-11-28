Crime
November 28, 2018 11:10 am

Snow removal truck collision kills pedestrian in Laval

A 62-year-old woman was struck and killed by a snow removal truck around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in Laval-des-Rapides, Que.

The vehicle was clearing snow from the Shell gas station parking lot on the corner of Souvenir and Laval boulevards at the time of the incident.

Laval police have not identified the victim, but police spokesperson Évelyne Boudreau said the woman was an employee at the gas station who had started her shift just 45 minutes earlier.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

