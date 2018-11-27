Teenager in critical condition after 2-vehicle collision in Milton: Halton police
Halton regional police say a teenager is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision involving a car and minivan in Milton.
Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Thompson Road South and McCuaig Drive, just east of Thompson Road South and Main Street East at around 7 p.m.
Investigators at the scene told Global News that extrication was required, and that a boy in his early teens was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Police said the second victim is believed to be a woman in her 20s, and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers on scene also said two pedestrians were struck during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and road closures on Thompson Road South are in effect.
More to come.
