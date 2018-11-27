Crime
Man charged after SUV breached fence at Edmonton airport; police call incident unplanned

By Online journalist  Global News

The tower at the Edmonton International airport is a new facility, which was inaugurated in 2012. The old tower has been decommissioned.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at Edmonton International Airport last week that saw an SUV breach a perimeter fence.

Joshua Michael Ulan of Mundare, Alta., has been charged with mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He has also been charged with endangering the safety or security of an aircraft under the Aeronautics Act.

“The RCMP will not be providing any speculation as to the reason for this occurrence but can assure the public that this was not a planned, targeted event,” police said in a news release. “This matter is now before the courts and further information will not be provided.”

The incident occurred on Nov. 22 and the RCMP said officers eventually arrested a suspect in Sylvan Lake.

Ulan has been released with undisclosed conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Jan. 3.

