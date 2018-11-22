Man arrested after SUV ‘breached’ fence at Edmonton International Airport

Police say charges are pending against a 27-year-old man after “an SUV breached a perimeter fence and accessed areas of the (Edmonton International) Airport” on Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly after noon, the RCMP said in a news release.

READ MORE: Edmonton airport perimeters will soon be patrolled by autonomous vehicle

“The vehicle had departed the airport and was last seen heading west on Highway 19 at the time of the dispatch,” police said. “Surrounding RCMP detachments were immediately notified and requested to patrol for the suspect vehicle.

The RCMP said Mounties in Sylvan Lake were able to find the suspect vehicle and make an arrest without incident.

“The RCMP can offer no comment as to the motivation behind this incident,” police said. “Edmonton International Airport operations were not affected by this incident beyond fencing being damaged.”

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

READ MORE: Edmonton airport runway briefly shut down after security breach

Watch below: (From July 2016) The RCMP is investigating why a man climbed over a fence to gain access to the airfield at the Edmonton International Airport on Thursday. Nancy Carlson has the details.