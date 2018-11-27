Nova Scotia RCMP investigating suspected drowning

RCMP are investigating a case of suspected drowning in a lake on West Side Indian Harbour Lake Road in St. Mary’s, N.S.

Police say that at 6:40 p.m., on Monday they responded to reports that a 57-year-old woman had been located in the lake by two men.

READ MORE: Dartmouth man faces charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of impaired driving-related crash

The men had carried the woman to shore where they performed CPR and call 911.

The Mounties say the woman was transported by Emergency Health Services to the St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke, N.S., where she was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.