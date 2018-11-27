Traffic accident closes Glenmore Road

Part of Glenmore Road is closed as emergency crews clean up a single-vehicle accident that damaged a power pole late Monday night.

The accident took place along the 4200 block of Glenmore Road, near Chase Road, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, with power being knocked out to approximately 60 homes.

Power was restored this morning, but, because the accident took place near a transformer, the road is closed so crews can clean up fluid spills from the vehicle.

There was no word as to when Glenmore Road will be reopened to traffic.