November 27, 2018 12:59 pm
Updated: November 27, 2018 1:06 pm

Traffic accident closes Glenmore Road

Traffic along Glenmore Road in Kelowna was backed up Tuesday due to a single-vehicle accident that wiped out a power pole on Monday night.

Part of Glenmore Road is closed as emergency crews clean up a single-vehicle accident that damaged a power pole late Monday night.

A closer look as crews clean up Monday’s accident along Glenmore Road.

The accident took place along the 4200 block of Glenmore Road, near Chase Road, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, with power being knocked out to approximately 60 homes.

Power was restored this morning, but, because the accident took place near a transformer, the road is closed so crews can clean up fluid spills from the vehicle.

There was no word as to when Glenmore Road will be reopened to traffic.

