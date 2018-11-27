More rain to hit B.C. and all eyes on the King Tide

More rain is expected to fall across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Tuesday but it appears the bulk of the heavy rain has passed.

Between 10 and 25 millimetres of rain will still fall, depending on the region.

Between Sunday night and 8 a.m. Tuesday, 126 millimetres of rain has fallen in West Vancouver, 83 millimetres in Vancouver, 60 millimetres at the Vancouver Airport, 41 millimetres in Abbotsford and 62 millimetres in Hope.

There was some localized flooding and dangerous driving conditions Monday due to this atmospheric river that hit the region.

Quite the soaking from the #BCstorm ! Here are preliminary rainfall totals across the South Coast up to 8am this morning. pic.twitter.com/lRu4LII6KU — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 27, 2018

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 26) Atmospheric river hits B.C’s south coast

Another day of King Tides is also in store.

In Coquitlam, Lafarge Lake rose up two-and-a-half-feet overnight.

Mayor Richard Stewart says it’s putting the storm water-storage capacity of Lafarge Lake to the test with about 75,000 cubic metres of extra water.

“It is one of the challenges that we’re facing with climate change, we’re getting far more extreme weather events, and they are becoming far more extreme, and local governments across the region have to deal with making their systems more resilient,” Stewart told CKNW.

King Tides can produce water levels of up to five metres or more. These tides also caused a state of emergency at Boundary Bay in 2014, so officials are keeping an eye on those water levels closely.

Further inland, freezing rain is expected on the Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Kamloops, Tuesday.