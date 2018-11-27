Crime
November 27, 2018 12:33 pm

Former Chatham-Kent police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

By News Announcer  The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a former officer after an investigation into what it describes as a complaint of a sexual nature.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has charged Kenneth Miller with sexual assault and breach of trust for an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2014.

The SIU says Miller was an officer with the Chatham-Kent police service at the time.

They say a woman filed a complaint in late March about the former officer.

The SIU says Miller was arrested and later released with conditions.

He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 11.

