Man struck by vehicle in North Battleford, Sask. dies from injuries

A man who was struck by a vehicle in North Battleford, Sask., has died from his injuries.

Battlefords RCMP said the 61-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 1600-block of 100th Street North on the evening of Nov. 24.

READ MORE: 1 dead in Highway 41 crash south of Wakaw, Sask.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

His family has been notified, but police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

READ MORE: Rosetown, Sask., firefighter struck by semi on Highway 4 dies

No charges have been laid.

Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate along with the RCMP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Saskatchewan coroner’s officer.