November 26, 2018 11:11 pm

RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Penticton home

RCMP seized drugs and weapons from a residence in Penticton following a two-week investigation into drug trafficking.

RCMP have seized drugs and weapons from what they call a quiet Penticton home.

Police executed the search warrant on Thursday after a two-week long investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers became suspicious of the residence and started keeping it under surveillance in early November.

Along with the drugs, RCMP said two revolvers, semi-automatic weapons, a homemade-style shotgun and a crossbow were seized.

“Excellent police work resulted in a very positive outcome for us. Finding so many guns was a shock for us, but very happy to have them out of the hands of criminals,” Cpl. Scott Van Every said in a news release.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Hardenstine and 40-year-old Crystal Olson were both found inside the home and are now facing drugs and weapons charges.

Olson has been released on a number of conditions but Hardenstine is still in custody.

