RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Penticton home
RCMP have seized drugs and weapons from what they call a quiet Penticton home.
Police executed the search warrant on Thursday after a two-week long investigation into drug trafficking.
Officers became suspicious of the residence and started keeping it under surveillance in early November.
Along with the drugs, RCMP said two revolvers, semi-automatic weapons, a homemade-style shotgun and a crossbow were seized.
“Excellent police work resulted in a very positive outcome for us. Finding so many guns was a shock for us, but very happy to have them out of the hands of criminals,” Cpl. Scott Van Every said in a news release.
Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Hardenstine and 40-year-old Crystal Olson were both found inside the home and are now facing drugs and weapons charges.
Olson has been released on a number of conditions but Hardenstine is still in custody.
