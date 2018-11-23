Residential fire in Penticton confirmed as fatal

Fire engulfed a mobile home in Penticton early Friday and, when it was doused, emergency crews found a deceased adult inside.

According to Penticton RCMP, the fire took place at approximately 5 a.m. along the 3600 block of Airport Road. Police say when the Penticton Indian Band volunteer fire department arrived first on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. The Penticton Fire Department also attended to render assistance, as did the RCMP.

READ MORE: Fatal fire in Vancouver’s Southlands neighbourhood not suspicious: Police

Firefighters eventually knocked down the blaze and, after opening the trailer and entering, located the deceased individual. Police say foul play isn’t suspected.

The RCMP say they are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Service with the investigation.