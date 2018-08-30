RCMP investigating fatal fire at New Brunswick motel

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating a fatal fire at a motel south of Woodstock.

A body has been recovered from the scene and work is ongoing to confirm the identity.

Police and the Woodstock Fire Department were called to the John Gyles Music Room and Inn on Route 165 in Hay Settlement at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze destroyed the office, restaurant and bar area of the motel. Rooms closest to the fire also sustained damage.

About 23 people were in the building at the time of the fire.