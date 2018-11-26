1 injured following shooting near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police say a male victim has been injured following a shooting in the city’s northwest end.

Police said they were called to Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m on Monday.

There were reports of a gunshot being fired and witnesses running from the scene.

When police arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot in the arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses indicated that two suspects fled the area on foot, with one possibly wearing a black jacket, police said.

Just last month, there was another shooting in the Eglinton and Dufferin area.

In that shooting, a 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Update:

Confirmed shooting.

1 male victim located. Injury to the arm.

No info on suspect(s) at this time.

No further details on victim at this time.

Units investigating.@TPS13Div #GO2178151^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 27, 2018