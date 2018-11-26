1 injured following shooting near Eglinton and Dufferin
Toronto police say a male victim has been injured following a shooting in the city’s northwest end.
Police said they were called to Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m on Monday.
There were reports of a gunshot being fired and witnesses running from the scene.
When police arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot in the arm.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Witnesses indicated that two suspects fled the area on foot, with one possibly wearing a black jacket, police said.
Just last month, there was another shooting in the Eglinton and Dufferin area.
In that shooting, a 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
