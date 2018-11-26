Crime
November 26, 2018 8:42 pm

1 injured following shooting near Eglinton and Dufferin

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Toronto police say one man is injured following a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Monday evening.

Toronto police say a male victim has been injured following a shooting in the city’s northwest end.

Police said they were called to Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m on Monday.

There were reports of a gunshot being fired and witnesses running from the scene.

When police arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot in the arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses indicated that two suspects fled the area on foot, with one possibly wearing a black jacket, police said.

Just last month, there was another shooting in the Eglinton and Dufferin area.

In that shooting, a 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

