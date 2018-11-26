Rick Zamperin: William Nylander contract talks likely to go down to the wire

As the William Nylander countdown clock tick-tocks a little louder in advance of Saturday’s deadline, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to guess as to what might happen with one of the team’s top forwards.

The 22-year-old Nylander has missed Toronto’s first 25 games as he holds out for a new contract.

We still don’t know if the agreement will be a long-term contract or a short-term “bridge deal” and the debate rages on as to how much Nylander will get paid. Some think he will get $6.5 million per season while others are guessing $8.5 million a year.

Then again, that is if Nylander and the Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas come to an agreement before Saturday at 5 p.m.

Toronto certainly has not missed Nylander on the ice. The Leafs — even with superstar Auston Matthews sidelined with a shoulder injury — are among the top 5 teams in the National Hockey League.

It would be a shame if the talented Swede missed the entire 2018-19 season but the overwhelming majority of Maple Leafs fans will heap the blame on Nylander if a deal fails to materialize.

That’s because fans know that Dubas will be in an even tougher position next summer — and dare I say it, fall — when he has to resign Matthews and fellow star forward Mitch Marner, who was tied for sixth in the NHL with 30 points entering Monday night’s game against Boston.

Long-term deal, bridge deal, or no deal? I would put the percentage of Nylander signing a long-term contract at 50 per cent. I’d list a bridge deal at 40 per cent, and no deal at 10 per cent.

Whichever way it goes, I have a feeling Leafs fans will be waiting until Saturday to find out.