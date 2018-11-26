Blogs
November 26, 2018 9:27 pm

Rick Zamperin: William Nylander contract talks likely to go down to the wire

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

As of Monday, Nov. 26, there is still no contract agreement between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

As the William Nylander countdown clock tick-tocks a little louder in advance of Saturday’s deadline, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to guess as to what might happen with one of the team’s top forwards.

The 22-year-old Nylander has missed Toronto’s first 25 games as he holds out for a new contract.


Story continues below

We still don’t know if the agreement will be a long-term contract or a short-term “bridge deal” and the debate rages on as to how much Nylander will get paid. Some think he will get $6.5 million per season while others are guessing $8.5 million a year.

Then again, that is if Nylander and the Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas come to an agreement before Saturday at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Johnsson has first-period hat trick as Leafs thump Flyers 6-0

Toronto certainly has not missed Nylander on the ice. The Leafs — even with superstar Auston Matthews sidelined with a shoulder injury — are among the top 5 teams in the National Hockey League.

It would be a shame if the talented Swede missed the entire 2018-19 season but the overwhelming majority of Maple Leafs fans will heap the blame on Nylander if a deal fails to materialize.

That’s because fans know that Dubas will be in an even tougher position next summer — and dare I say it, fall — when he has to resign Matthews and fellow star forward Mitch Marner, who was tied for sixth in the NHL with 30 points entering Monday night’s game against Boston.

WATCH: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share big-screen kiss at Maple Leafs game

Long-term deal, bridge deal, or no deal? I would put the percentage of Nylander signing a long-term contract at 50 per cent. I’d list a bridge deal at 40 per cent, and no deal at 10 per cent.

Whichever way it goes, I have a feeling Leafs fans will be waiting until Saturday to find out.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auston Matthews
Kyle Dubas
Maple Leafs
Mitche Marner
National Hockey League
NHL
Nylander contract
Toronto
William Nylander
William Nylander contract

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News