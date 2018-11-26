Kingston police issues safety notice for high risk offender
Kingston police have released information about a man who they believe may pose a risk to the community, especially to children under 14.
Convicted sex offender Lucas Tyler Petrini will be living in the Kingston area and will “have access to our community,” said a Kingston police news release.
READ MORE: OPP tactical team escorts high-risk offender to Kingston General Hospital for treatment
Petrini will be living at a fixed address in Kingston and will be monitored by Kingston police’s high-risk offender unit, Correctional Services Canada and Ontario Probation and Parole.
Petrini is on long-term supervision and must stick to the following conditions:
- Not to be in the presence of any child under the age of 16 years unless accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
- Not to enter establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumption of alcohol.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medications taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.
- Not to attend at a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age 14 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.
- Not to enter a day care center, school ground or community center.
- Not seek, obtain or continue with any employment or volunteer activity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 14 years.
- Not to possess any firearms.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.