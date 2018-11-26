Kingston police issues safety notice for high risk offender

Kingston police have released information about a man who they believe may pose a risk to the community, especially to children under 14.

Convicted sex offender Lucas Tyler Petrini will be living in the Kingston area and will “have access to our community,” said a Kingston police news release.

Petrini will be living at a fixed address in Kingston and will be monitored by Kingston police’s high-risk offender unit, Correctional Services Canada and Ontario Probation and Parole.

Petrini is on long-term supervision and must stick to the following conditions:

Not to be in the presence of any child under the age of 16 years unless accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not to enter establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumption of alcohol.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medications taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Not to attend at a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age 14 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

Not to enter a day care center, school ground or community center.

Not seek, obtain or continue with any employment or volunteer activity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 14 years.

Not to possess any firearms.