Jackie Chan’s daughter, Etta Ng, confirms marriage to Canadian girlfriend

Etta Ng, 19, the estranged daughter of Jackie Chan, announced that she has married her Canadian girlfriend, 31-year-old Andi Autumn.

Ng is the product of Chan’s affair with her beauty queen mother, Elaine Ng. The 64-year-old movie star has never had a solid relationship of any kind with the teen.

Ng posted a photo of herself and Autumn wearing white on Instagram, with the caption, “Love always wins. Always…”

“There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we’ve returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly[sic] stronger than blood,” Ng wrote.

“Back to Hong Kong as wife & wife,” the caption for an image on Autumn’s account read.

“With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want,” it continued.

The pair were married in Toronto but returned to Hong Kong, where same-sex marriage is not currently legal.

Ng and Autumn are said to have begun dating in late 2017 and Ng moved to Canada shortly after.

Last April, Ng posted a video to YouTube claiming she was in Canada (she didn’t specify where, exactly) with her girlfriend, Autumn, and said the pair was struggling to survive.

Ng posted the video on April 24 asking for help, saying that she and her girlfriend have been neglected by friends and family because of homophobia. The pair had declined to stay at a homeless shelter because they would be “split up.”

“Hi, I’m Jackie Chan’s daughter, Etta, and this is my girlfriend, Andi,” she said in the video. “We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We’ve pretty much slept under a bridge and other things.”

“We’ve gone to the police, the hospital, food banks, LGBT community, shelters, and all of them just don’t give a s**t,” she continued. “So that’s why we’re making this video. We don’t know what to do at this point.”

Ng came out as a lesbian in a series of Instagram posts last fall.

She told the U.K.’s Sunday Express in 2015 that she doesn’t see Chan as her father.

“[He has] never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father,” she said at the time. “I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.’”

Chan has acknowledged his affair, but has said little, if anything, about the child who resulted from it.

Commenting on his daughter’s sexuality in October 2017, he gave a curt message: “If she likes it, that’s fine.”

As of this writing, he has yet to comment on his daughter’s marriage.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz