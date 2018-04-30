Jackie Chan’s daughter, Etta Ng, says she’s homeless due to homophobia

While international movie star Jackie Chan continues to rake in money as one of the most famous actors of all time, his estranged daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, claims she’s homeless and sleeping under a bridge.

Lam, who goes by the shortened moniker Etta Ng, posted a video to YouTube claiming she’s in Canada (she didn’t specify where, exactly) with her girlfriend, Andi Autumn, and the pair is struggling to survive.

Ng is the product of Chan’s affair with her beauty queen mother, Elaine Ng. The 64-year-old movie star has never had a solid relationship of any kind with the teen.

Ng posted the video on April 24 asking for help, saying that she and her girlfriend have been neglected by friends and family because of homophobia. The pair has declined to stay at a homeless shelter because they would be “split up.”

“Hi, I’m Jackie Chan’s daughter, Etta, and this is my girlfriend, Andi,” she says in the video. “We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We’ve pretty much slept under a bridge and other things.”

“We’ve gone to the police, the hospital, food banks, LGBT community, shelters, and all of them just don’t give a s**t,” she continued. “So that’s why we’re making this video. We don’t know what to do at this point.”

Ng asked viewers to share her plight by spreading the video on the internet so the couple can eventually get some help.

The 18-year-old Ng has been dating Autumn, 30, since 2017, and the duo left for Canada without notifying Elaine Ng of their intentions; her worried mother filed a missing persons report and is reportedly distressed about Ng absconding.

Hong Kong website Coconuts reported that Elaine Ng called the video “wrong,” and was upset that her daughter was essentially begging for money online from her estranged father.

“I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work,” she said to the publication. “They shouldn’t film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta’s father is. People all over the world work hard and don’t rely on someone else’s fame to get money.”

“If they don’t have work, then they’ll film these videos to complain about their parents,” she continued. “How many of these videos would we see in a day then?”

She wouldn’t verify if she’s now in touch with Ng.

Ng came out as a lesbian in a series of Instagram posts last fall.

She told the U.K.’s Sunday Express in 2015 that she doesn’t see Chan as her father.

“[He has] never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father,” she said at the time. “I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'”

Chan has acknowledged his affair, but has said little, if anything, about the child who resulted from it.

Commenting on his daughter’s sexuality in October 2017, he gave a curt message: “If she likes it, that’s fine.”

As of this writing, he has yet to comment on the video or his daughter’s alleged predicament.