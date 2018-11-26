Montreal Canadiens place veteran defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers as Weber nears return

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.
The 30-year-old has an assist and a plus-2 differential in eight games this season.
He had a goal and 11 points in 82 games with Montreal last season after signing a five-year, US$23.125 million deal in the 2017 off-season.
The move comes as top defenceman Shea Weber nears his return form off-season knee surgery.
Alzner was the fifth-overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2007 NHL draft.
The 11-year NHL veteran has 20 goals and 110 assists over 681 regular-season games.
