November 26, 2018 2:28 pm

Montreal Canadiens place veteran defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers as Weber nears return

By The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens' Karl Alzner has an assist and a plus-2 differential in eight games this season.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.

The 30-year-old has an assist and a plus-2 differential in eight games this season.

He had a goal and 11 points in 82 games with Montreal last season after signing a five-year, US$23.125 million deal in the 2017 off-season.

The move comes as top defenceman Shea Weber nears his return form off-season knee surgery.

Alzner was the fifth-overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2007 NHL draft.

The 11-year NHL veteran has 20 goals and 110 assists over 681 regular-season games.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

