Beer battle brewing: Alberta launches trade challenge against Ontario over access to liquor stores

The Alberta government is opening a new front in the Canadian beer war by targeting Ontario for what it says are its unfair trade barriers to Alberta suds and other alcoholic products.

READ MORE: Alberta files notice of appeal after June ruling found it discriminated against out-of-province beer

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous says Alberta is launching a formal trade challenge against Ontario over policies he says prevent Alberta manufacturers from accessing that much larger market.

“We’ve tried to come up with a solution through conversation,” he said. “They’re unwilling so now we’re going to go through the courts.”

“Ontario is the largest market. They’re three times our size. They’re also the most egregious.

“What I can tell you is that’s where we’re starting. It doesn’t mean that’ll be the only trade challenge that Alberta initiates.”

READ MORE: Notley pledges support for Alberta beer as potential $100M lawsuit looms

Bilous said Alberta’s private liquor stores sell 745 alcoholic beverages made in Ontario but the government-owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario lists only about 20 products made in Alberta.

“We’ve sold beer in South Korea but we can’t sell beer in Ontario or B.C. or, for that matter, pretty much any other province,” said Neil Herbst, an Alberta brewer and chair of the Alberta Small Brewers Association.

“Alberta’s system is the most open in Canada. Consumers have access to probably the greatest selection of beers. As an association, we’re all about the beer.

“All we would like is equal access to other provinces,” Herbst said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the province will retreat on craft beer subsidies that were found by a judge to be unconstitutional last spring.

READ MORE: Trade panel ruling slams Alberta’s craft beer subsidy program

He says he will cancel by Dec. 15 Alberta’s program of grants for smaller Alberta craft brewers, to bring its beer regulations in compliance with Canadian trade law.

The province will return to a system similar to that in place before 2015, with markups of $1.25 per litre applied to all beer sold in Alberta by producers of more than 50,000 hectolitres per year.

READ MORE: Alberta loses beer battle with Steam Whistle, Great Western breweries

Smaller brewers, regardless of province of origin, are able to apply for markups of between 10 and 60 cents per litre.

“Alberta has the most open liquor policy in the country, offering Albertans a choice of over 3,700 Canadian products … Alberta merchants stock and sell 745 alcoholic beverages from Ontario,” said Bilous.

“Ontario is the largest market in the country, three times larger than our own, yet we can only find about 20 Alberta liquor products listed for sale in Ontario.”

— With files from Global’s Emily Mertz